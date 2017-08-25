XRegister
25/08/2017 - 13:59 BST

Chelsea “Trying Hard” To Make New Signings – Antonio Conte

 




Antonio Conte has insisted that he will be happy even if Chelsea don’t bring in any new faces in the final days of the transfer window.

The Italian has not cut a happy face during the summer and there have been suggestions that he is frustrated with the way Chelsea have operated in the market despite winning the league title last season.




Conte said during the summer that he needs more players in his squad to equip Chelsea to compete on all fronts this season, especially after European football returns to their schedule.

However, with only six days left in the transfer window, the club are yet to respond to their manager’s demands and many believe Chelsea could find it hard to defend their league title.
 


But Conte is confident that the club are working hard behind the scenes to bring in new players and stressed that he won’t be too unhappy even if he is left with the same squad to work with at the end of the transfer window next Thursday.  

The Chelsea manager said in a press conference: “For sure the club are trying hard to strengthen the team and they are working hard.

“But we have to continue to work and if we continue with the same squad, I will be happy.

“We’ll see what happens at the end of the transfer market.”

Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Swansea’s Fernando Llorente and Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater are believed to be in Chelsea’s sights in the final days of the transfer window.
 