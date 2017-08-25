Close – Sheffield United Almost Done For Tottenham Hotspur Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United are closing in on a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur youngster Cameron Carter-Vickers on a loan deal.



A product of the Spurs academy, the United States Under-23 international made his debut in the first team last season and was an unused substitute against Newcastle United earlier this month.











The north London club are keen to loan him out before the end of the window in order to allow him to play regular first team football and Carter-Vickers could be on his way to the Championship.



And according to BBC Sheffield, newly promoted Sheffield United are closing in securing a loan move for the young American defender from Tottenham.





A few details of the agreement are yet to be worked out, but the club are confident that they will be able to get a deal over the line to take Carter-Vickers to Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder is keen to make a few signings to have a squad good enough to safeguard their Championship status this season and the Tottenham youngster is one of his main targets.



The 19-year-old centre-back will be hoping to play regular football and earn valuable experience in south Yorkshire after he completes his move to Sheffield United.

