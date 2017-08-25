Dangerous Group – Jose Mourinho Not Feeling Complacent About Champions League Group

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has warned that it is not going to be easy for Manchester United to negotiate their way out of the Champions League group stage this season.



Manchester United, one of England’s five representatives in this season’s Champions League, were placed in Group A alongside CSKA Moscow, FC Basel and Portuguese champions Benfica in Thursday's draw.











Reaction to the draw from pundits and Manchester United fans has been positive and most expect them to make it to the last 16 of the competition, but Mourinho begged to differ.



A two-time Champions League winner with Porto and Inter, the Manchester United manager insisted that he is aware of the tough task that awaits his side in the group stage.





And he was quick to point out Manchester United’s recent average record against the teams in Group A.

Mourinho said in a press conference when asked about the draw: “My reaction is the reaction of someone who has managed 120 matches in the Champions League and not the reaction I have seen or heard.



“You are not going to see a 4 or 5-0, with 13, 14, 16 points, so I think it’s a dangerous group and, if you go to the recent history of Manchester United, we lost against Basel, we couldn’t beat Benfica in two matches.



“I think also against CSKA Moscow the last time was 0-0 or 1-0 or something.



"I know these three places, I never played against Benfica in the Champions League but of course, I know the dimension and the quality.



“I played a few times against CSKA, I play against Basel too, I know the places, the stadiums, the atmospheres, there style of play.



“So it’s not going to be easy.”



Benfica and Basel made it to the last 16 of the competition the last time they were placed in the same group with Manchester United in the 2011/12 season.

