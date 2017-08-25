XRegister
X
06 October 2016

25/08/2017 - 22:12 BST

Davinson Sanchez Excited At Tottenham Hotspur’s Potential

 




New Tottenham Hotspur signing Davinson Sanchez believes that the opportunity to sign for the north London side is "massive" for him because of what the club represents.

The former Ajax man became manager Mauricio Pochettino's first signing of the summer after completing a club-record move and putting pen-to-paper to a six-year deal earlier this week.




The defender on his part says that it is a big move for him and the opportunity to play for the London giants excites him.

"This is a massive opportunity for me because of what Tottenham represents, not just here in England but around the world", the 21-year-old told his new club's official website.
 


The Colombian international also took time to speak about the significance of the move in his career as he believes that it will give him the opportunity to achieve big things.  

"It’s a huge step forward in my career and will allow me to continue developing and achieving big things. This is a great chance."

Sanchez believes he has joined one of the Premier League's biggest clubs and one capable of fighting for the biggest trophies in the game.

"This is one of the biggest clubs in the league. We can compete on any level and with any team.

"We’re going to be aspiring to achieve big things.

"The project is very interesting and being able to work with players of this calibre gives you an opportunity to develop individually too. I think that when the whole group improves, so too do the individuals."

Sanchez started his professional career with Colombian side Atletico Nacional and joined Ajax in 2016. He played a total of 47 matches for Ajax, scoring seven goals.  