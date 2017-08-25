Don’t Go – Serie A Coach’s Plea To Burnley and Watford Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has requested Burnley and Watford target Andrea Ranocchia continues at the San Siro this season.



Ranocchia spent the second half of last season at Hull City and the defender is keen to return to the Premier League before the end of the window next Thursday.











Watford have been interested in signing the Italian defender and Burnley's representatives also met Inter and the defender’s camp earlier this week to discuss a transfer.



A return to the Premier League is on his mind, but according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Spalletti is trying to convince the player to continue at Inter.





He was considered surplus to requirements at the Nerazzurri, but the Inter coach feels the experienced defender will have role to play in his squad this season.

The Inter boss has requested the player stay at Inter, but it is unclear whether Ranocchia is prepared to listen to his head coach or continues to hold out for a move to England.



The defender met his agent on Thursday to discuss the situation and is keen to sort out his future as soon as possible.

