He’s Got Lots of Potential – Sheffield United Boss Delighted To Bag Tottenham Youngster

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers is a player with a "good attitude" and will add competition at the back this season.



The young defender joined the newly promoted Championship side on Friday, after putting pen to paper to a three-year deal at his parent club.











The 19-year-old, a product of Tottenham's youth academy, has played for his club's senior team, with his debut coming against Gillingham in the EFL Cup; his team managed to win 5-0.



The youngster has also represented the United States at three different youth levels and will help add depth to Sheffield United manager Wilder's options at the back in the absence of Richard Stearman, who is set to be out for around six to eight weeks with injury.





Giving his opinion on the signing and how his team are going to benefit from Carter-Vickers, the manager said that the youngster has the ability to become a "very good player" in the future.

"He is a central defender with a good attitude and adds competition for places in that area", Wilder told his club's official website.



"I like the way Tottenham play and it's clear that Cameron has the ability to be a very good player."



The manager also took time to thank Tottenham for giving them the opportunity to sign Carter-Vickers.



"Cameron is young, athletic and highly-rated by Tottenham and we're delighted we've been trusted to continue his development."

