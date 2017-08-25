Inter Favour Selling Stevan Jovetic To Newcastle United

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter favour selling striker Stevan Jovetic to Newcastle United over Sevilla.



Sevilla have been working on a deal to take Jovetic to La Liga, but Newcastle have jumped into the race and are looking to tempt the former Manchester City man back to the Premier League.











According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Newcastle are ready to pay €13m for Jovetic, while Sevilla are offering just €10m.



As such, Inter would rather Jovetic move to Newcastle as it would net the club a larger fee.



It is unclear whether Jovetic will be willing to join the Magpies as it has been claimed he is not yet convinced about a move back to England and favours Sevilla.