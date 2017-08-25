It’s The Return – Benfica Director Can’t Wait To Welcome Back Manchester United Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Benfica sporting director Tiago Pinto says that the club are waiting to welcome their former players Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic back when they play Manchester United in the Champions League group stage.



The Portuguese giants have been clubbed together with Manchester United in Group A of the Champions League, where they are also joined by Swiss giants FC Basel and Russian outfit CSKA Moscow.











Benfica have a strong record at home in European competitions in recent seasons and Pinto admits the club are eagerly waiting to host Manchester United at the Estadio da Luz later this year.



While he admits Jose Mourinho’s reputation in Portugal is widely known, the Benfica sporting director feels the club are more excited about welcoming their former players Lindelof and Matic back to their former stomping ground in the Champions League.





Pinto was quoted as saying by Portuguese daily Record: “Jose Mourinho is of course recognised by every Portuguese.

“But above all it will also be the return of Lindelof and Matic to the Luz, who were champion footballers at Benfica and we will be happy to see them again.



“Manchester United want to be big again in Europe and they won’t be an easy team.”



Benfica will host Manchester United at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday 18th October and will travel to Old Trafford on 31st October.

