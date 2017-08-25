Jay-Roy Grot Keen To Fire Leeds United To Premier League

Follow @insidefutbol





New Leeds United signing Jay-Roy Grot has stressed his desire to help the team in every way he can so that they can earn promotion to the Premier League.



The Whites confirmed the signing of the 19-year-old from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen for an undisclosed fee earlier this week, convincing him to sign a four-year deal.











The young striker, who primarily plays as a striker but has the ability to operate from the wing, played in a total of 24 matches for NEC last season, scoring a total of six goals.



And now as a new chapter is about to start in his short playing career, the starlet insists that he is excited about it and his aim will be to take his new team back to the top.





“For sure, I want to try and help Leeds get into the Premier League", Grot told his club's official channel.

As far as his immediate aims are concerned, the Netherlands Under-19 international added that he is looking to start playing soon and in the process score goals and help his team, who according to him have already started off the season on a positive note.



“I want to start playing as soon as I can, I want to score goals and do my best for the team, I want to score and make assists."

