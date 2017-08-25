Jurgen Klopp Doesn’t Feel Champions League Group Spot Has Affected Transfers

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool’s transfer targets have always been interested in joining the Reds, even without guaranteed Champions League football this summer.



Liverpool confirmed their appearance in the Champions League group stage with a two-legged win over Hoffenheim earlier this week, but Klopp is not expecting it have an effect on their transfer business this late in the window.











With RB Leipzig refusing to sell Naby Keita and Southampton remaining adamant over Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool have suffered frustration in landing their top targets.



And Klopp stressed that his targets were already convinced about joining Liverpool and guaranteed Champions League football is going to do little to change things as the deals are not dependent on such factors at the moment.





Asked about the effect of Champions League football on their transfer dealings, Klopp said in a press conference: “All the players we spoke to, we convinced them.

“It’s not about money, it’s not about us, but sometimes it’s possible or not possible.”



Liverpool are expected to try and sign players before Thursday’s transfer deadline, but their manager has been maintaining that he is happy with the squad whatever happens.



Klopp added: "Until August 31, that’s how the business is – a lot of things are really possible, ins and outs. That’s how it is.



"I’ve said it a few times, if the transfer window closed tomorrow, it is like it is and I’m happy with it."

