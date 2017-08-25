Just Contacted Us – Schalke Sporting Director Says Juventus Now In For Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has confirmed that Juventus touched base with the club on Friday in order to sign Liverpool target Benedikt Howedes.



The 29-year-old lost the captaincy of the club at the start of the season and he has been linked with a move away from Schalke in recent days.











Liverpool and Inter Milan have been interested in signing the Germany World Cup winner, but it was claimed on Thursday that Juventus had agreed a deal to sign the defender from Schalke.



Schalke sporting director Heidel denied any agreement with Juventus on Thursday night, but he confirmed that the Italian champions contacted the Bundesliga outfit on Friday for Howedes.





And he also added that the defender himself has indicated that he is ready for a move to Juventus before the window closes next Thursday.

Heidel was quoted as saying by Focus: “Juventus contacted us for the first time an hour ago.



“Benedikt Howedes told me on Thursday that he can imagine leaving the club and going to Turin.



“We want Bene to remain our player, but we will not stop anyone who wants to leave.”



Howedes said earlier this week that he cannot imagine leaving Schalke just yet, but it seems interest from Italy has turned his head.

