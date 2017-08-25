Late Transfer Scramble On Cards For Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town are not the only club chasing the services of Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green, which means a late transfer scramble for the former England international may be on the cards.



The experienced shot-stopper has been overlooked this season by new Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen, who prefers new arrival Felix Wiedwald between the sticks at Elland Road.











Green is in the twilight of his career and moved to Leeds last summer to play on a regular basis, which he did last season, leading to talk he is on his way out of Elland Road.



Huddersfield are keen on Green and Christiansen has hinted something is afoot by saying he will speak about the goalkeeper only after Saturday's game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.



But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Green has been the subject of much interest this summer, meaning he will have more options than just Huddersfield.