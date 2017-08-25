XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/08/2017 - 15:48 BST

Late Transfer Scramble On Cards For Leeds United Star

 




Huddersfield Town are not the only club chasing the services of Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green, which means a late transfer scramble for the former England international may be on the cards. 

The experienced shot-stopper has been overlooked this season by new Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen, who prefers new arrival Felix Wiedwald between the sticks at Elland Road.




Green is in the twilight of his career and moved to Leeds last summer to play on a regular basis, which he did last season, leading to talk he is on his way out of Elland Road.

Huddersfield are keen on Green and Christiansen has hinted something is afoot by saying he will speak about the goalkeeper only after Saturday's game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

 


But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Green has been the subject of much interest this summer, meaning he will have more options than just Huddersfield.

Indeed, Green appears to have a number of clubs willing to offer him a new home.

However, it is claimed that the Whites will only agree to allow Green to leave if they can bring in a replacement in the time which remains in the transfer window.

Christiansen's comments suggest however that Green is likely to leave.
 