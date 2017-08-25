Leeds United Star Attracting Premier League Interest

Huddersfield Town are showing interest in out-of-favour Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green.
The veteran custodian quickly became Leeds' number 1 after joining last summer, pushing Marco Silvestri into bench warming duty.
But just 12 months later Green is following Silvestri's path and has been pushed out of the starting line-up following the signing of Felix Wiedwald from Werder Bremen.
It has been speculated Green could move on as a result and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he is attracting interest from the Premier League.
Premier League new boys Huddersfield are showing an interest in Green.
Huddersfield boss David Wagner got a close look at Green in the Championship last season and appears to believe the goalkeeper still has more miles left in the tank – and is capable of doing those miles in the top flight.
It has been suggested that, in the twilight of his career, Green will look for the exit door at Elland Road before next week's transfer deadline rather than spend a year warming the bench.