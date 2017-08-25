Leeds United Star Attracting Premier League Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town are showing interest in out-of-favour Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green.



The veteran custodian quickly became Leeds' number 1 after joining last summer, pushing Marco Silvestri into bench warming duty.











But just 12 months later Green is following Silvestri's path and has been pushed out of the starting line-up following the signing of Felix Wiedwald from Werder Bremen.



It has been speculated Green could move on as a result and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he is attracting interest from the Premier League.



Premier League new boys Huddersfield are showing an interest in Green .