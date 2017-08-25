Let The Dogs Bark – Pedro Caixinha Thinks Rangers Are Worrying Critics

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has indicated that the recent flurry of criticism of him and his side mean they are disturbing the status quo in Scottish football.



Caixinha’s side have not made the best of starts to their league campaign this season, winning just one of their opening three games and he has attracted criticism for some of his side’s performances.











Former Celtic stars such as Chris Sutton and Kris Commons have attacked the Rangers manager and Sutton even claimed that the Gers can only move forward if they sack Caixinha.



There were also hints that the fans’ mood towards the manager is changing for the worse after their 0-0 draw at home against Hearts last weekend, but Caixinha stressed that the Rangers supporters are still backing him.





And he indicated that his critics can say anything they want, but he is aware that Rangers are moving in the right direction under him and are disturbing the status quo of Scottish football.

Caixinha said in a press conference: “I always felt that the fans are on side, the anonymous fans.



“I feel the real support of the fans when I go outside, I feel the real support when they are in the stadium and they go on away trips to support the team.



“It’s a Portuguese saying – the dogs bark when the caravan passes but the caravan keeps moving. That means we are focused on our work and job and we are all together going in the same direction and we know the direction we are going.



“Since I arrived here I never felt the respect that Hearts showed us.



“I felt a lot of respect from Hearts and that means we are working in the right direction and that means we may be disturbing someone.



“I don’t care but as I told you, let the dogs bark and the caravan will keep moving.”



Rangers will look to build momentum when they take an away trip to Ross County on Sunday.

