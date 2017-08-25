Levante Put In Loan Bid With La Liga Survival Bonus For Newcastle United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have received a fresh loan offer from Levante for striker Lucas Perez, who is also a target for Deportivo La Coruna and Newcastle United.



Perez is looking to leave the club after just one frustrating season at Arsenal and has received assurances from Arsene Wenger that he will make it easy for him to part ways.











However, with six days left in the window Perez remains an Arsenal player and the Gunners have already rejected a €12m bid from the striker’s former club Deportivo La Coruna.



In total, seven clubs are interested in Perez, including Newcastle, but there is fresh interest in him from newly promoted La Liga outfit Levante and according to Spanish daily La Voz de Galicia, the club have submitted a loan offer for the striker.





It has claimed that Levante have offered to sign the striker on loan from Arsenal for an initial loan fee of €1m and have promised to pay another €2m based on Perez’s performances and if they survive in La Liga this season.

Levante are also prepared to take full charge of the player’s salary, which Arsenal have been insisting on any deal to allow Perez to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.



Perez is still keen to return to former club Deportivo, but with Levante interested, he has one more option on his table should Arsenal agree to loan him out.

