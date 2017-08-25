XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/08/2017 - 11:29 BST

Levante Put In Loan Bid With La Liga Survival Bonus For Newcastle United Target

 




Arsenal have received a fresh loan offer from Levante for striker Lucas Perez, who is also a target for Deportivo La Coruna and Newcastle United.

Perez is looking to leave the club after just one frustrating season at Arsenal and has received assurances from Arsene Wenger that he will make it easy for him to part ways.




However, with six days left in the window Perez remains an Arsenal player and the Gunners have already rejected a €12m bid from the striker’s former club Deportivo La Coruna.

In total, seven clubs are interested in Perez, including Newcastle, but there is fresh interest in him from newly promoted La Liga outfit Levante and according to Spanish daily La Voz de Galicia, the club have submitted a loan offer for the striker.
 


It has claimed that Levante have offered to sign the striker on loan from Arsenal for an initial loan fee of €1m and have promised to pay another €2m based on Perez’s performances and if they survive in La Liga this season.  

Levante are also prepared to take full charge of the player’s salary, which Arsenal have been insisting on any deal to allow Perez to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Perez is still keen to return to former club Deportivo, but with Levante interested, he has one more option on his table should Arsenal agree to loan him out.
 