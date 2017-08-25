Liam Bridcutt Is Ready For Leeds United – Mark Warburton

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton has revealed that new signing Liam Bridcutt is not concerned about who he will be facing this weekend and is only concentrating on showing his class to the fans and his peers.



The former Leeds United midfielder was snapped up by the Reds earlier in the week, becoming their seventh signing of the summer and putting pen to paper to a three-year contract at City Ground.











However, his first match for his new side, if selected, will be against his former side, though Warburton insists that his player will feel no additional nerves as a result of it.



Having put his Leeds days behind him, Warburton insists Bridcutt will be looking to get a good start for Nottingham Forest and try to create an instant impression on both the fans as well as his team-mates.





"He is a professional player who has joined a new club", Warburton said at a press conference.

"I am sure that whoever we were playing against he would be more than motivated.



"He wants to impress his peers, he wants to impress the fans and he wants to show himself.



"He has missed some football but his fitness levels are good, we are happy with where he is at and I have no doubts he will be ready if he starts or comes off the bench."



The visitors on Saturday are a side that have not lost in the Championship thus far and will be eyeing another three points when they visit the City Ground.

