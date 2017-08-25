XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/08/2017 - 13:12 BST

Liverpool Midfielder Philippe Coutinho Left Feeling “Very Low”

 




Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been left feeling "very low" after Barcelona moved to snap up Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports News HQ

Coutinho is desperate to leave Liverpool and has put in a transfer request, but the Reds have rejected three bids from Barcelona, the latest coming in at a whopping £114m.




The Brazil midfielder has been assured by Barcelona he is still a priority target, but Liverpool remain set against selling, while the Spaniards are making more progress in their bid to sign Dembele from Dortmund.

As such, it is claimed that Coutinho's mood is now "very low" as he faces up to the prospect of being stuck at Liverpool beyond the closure of the transfer window next week.

 


Coutinho has not played for Liverpool yet this season, officially due to injury, but has been called up for the Brazil squad.

The midfielder has done all he can to force Liverpool to let him complete a dream move to Barcelona and could be left crushed if he is kept at Anfield.

Liverpool are unmoved however and have continued to insist they will not do business with Barcelona for Coutinho this summer, no matter the price offered by the Spanish side.
 