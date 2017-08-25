XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/08/2017 - 22:37 BST

Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Wants More Football

 




Divock Origi wants to play more football and as such Liverpool could send him out on loan before the transfer window closes. 

The Belgium international missed out on being involved in Liverpool's midweek Champions League win over Hoffenheim and the striker is chomping at the bit to play regularly.




According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Liverpool could send him out on a loan deal if they can bring in the players they want before the window closes.

Origi knows securing regular playing time at Anfield will be difficult and is prepared to try his luck elsewhere.

 


It is not clear where he would move on loan and whether Liverpool would prefer to loan him to another Premier League club or send him abroad.

He has featured for just nine minutes for Liverpool so far this term, being brought off the bench in the Reds' opening Premier League clash with Watford.

In total the former Lille man has made 77 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 21 goals in the proccess.
 