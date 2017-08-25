Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Wants More Football

Divock Origi wants to play more football and as such Liverpool could send him out on loan before the transfer window closes.
The Belgium international missed out on being involved in Liverpool's midweek Champions League win over Hoffenheim and the striker is chomping at the bit to play regularly.
According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Liverpool could send him out on a loan deal if they can bring in the players they want before the window closes.
Origi knows securing regular playing time at Anfield will be difficult and is prepared to try his luck elsewhere.
It is not clear where he would move on loan and whether Liverpool would prefer to loan him to another Premier League club or send him abroad.
He has featured for just nine minutes for Liverpool so far this term, being brought off the bench in the Reds' opening Premier League clash with Watford.
In total the former Lille man has made 77 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 21 goals in the proccess.