Monaco Won’t Pay Chelsea Target Andrea Belotti’s Release Clause But Will Still Try To Do Deal

Monaco are unlikely to pay Chelsea target Andrea Belotti’s release clause and could look to do a deal at a negotiated price.



The 23-year-old striker’s future at Torino has been under the microscope all summer and with just six days left in the window, the uncertainty has not gone away.











With Kylian Mbappe expected to join Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days for a record fee for a teenager, Monaco are looking to reinvest the cash to bring in a fresh striker.



And Belotti is one of the strikers the club are closely considering as they seek to replace the 18-year-old Frenchman, but the Ligue 1 champions are not keen to meet Torino’s demands.





Torino have made it clear that they won’t sell the Italy striker for anything less than the €100m figure in his release clause, but according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Monaco won’t pay that amount.

It has been claimed that the Ligue 1 champions are plotting to get a deal over the line for Belotti for around the €80m figure, something Torino are unlikely to accept.



The Serie A outfit have already rejected bids for Belotti from the Premier League champions and are expected to do the same with Monaco, if they don’t agree to pay his buyout clause.

