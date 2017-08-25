Newcastle Fans Loved It – Vurnon Anita Pleased Win At Sunderland Made Magpies Faithful Happy

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Vurnon Anita says he was happy to be able to help the Whites beat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, not just for the three points, but also to delight the fans at former club Newcastle United.



The versatile Dutchman spent five years at Newcastle before being released by the Magpies earlier this summer, something which opened the door for a move to Leeds.











Anita has been handed early game time by Whites boss Thomas Christiansen and was involved as Leeds visited Newcastle's fierce rivals Sunderland last weekend.



The Whites won the Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light 2-0, but Anita received his fair share of stick from the Sunderland fans due to his Newcastle connections.



And the rivalry between the Magpies and the Black Cats gave Anita added delight when it came to getting the win .