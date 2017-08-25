XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/08/2017 - 12:12 BST

Newcastle Fans Loved It – Vurnon Anita Pleased Win At Sunderland Made Magpies Faithful Happy

 




Leeds United new boy Vurnon Anita says he was happy to be able to help the Whites beat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, not just for the three points, but also to delight the fans at former club Newcastle United. 

The versatile Dutchman spent five years at Newcastle before being released by the Magpies earlier this summer, something which opened the door for a move to Leeds.




Anita has been handed early game time by Whites boss Thomas Christiansen and was involved as Leeds visited Newcastle's fierce rivals Sunderland last weekend.

The Whites won the Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light 2-0, but Anita received his fair share of stick from the Sunderland fans due to his Newcastle connections.

 


And the rivalry between the Magpies and the Black Cats gave Anita added delight when it came to getting the win.

"I just concentrate on playing my game", he told a press conference, when asked how he coped with the stick.

"I knew it would happen so I was prepared for it.

"Of course, of course [it gives me extra motivation].

"Also for the Newcastle fans it's great", Anita added.

Anita made a total of 155 appearances for Newcastle during the course of his time at the club and is in the hunt for his second successive promotion from the Championship, having helped the Magpies up last season.
 