Newcastle United and Swansea City In Talks For Chelsea Outcast

Newcastle United and Swansea City are both holding talks in a bid to sign Chelsea striker Loic Remy, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Both the Magpies and the Swans want to add to their attacking options before the transfer window closes next week and have zeroed in on Remy as the answer.











Remy has been frozen out of the picture at Chelsea and is expected to move on this summer.



The Frenchman has less than 12 months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and spent time on loan at Crystal Palace last season, managing just five Premier League appearances, spanning 131 minutes.



Now 30 years old, Remy is looking to rekindle his career and may have the choice of either St. James' Park of the Liberty Stadium.