XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/08/2017 - 16:08 BST

Newcastle United and Swansea City In Talks For Chelsea Outcast

 




Newcastle United and Swansea City are both holding talks in a bid to sign Chelsea striker Loic Remy, according to Sky Sports News HQ

Both the Magpies and the Swans want to add to their attacking options before the transfer window closes next week and have zeroed in on Remy as the answer.




Remy has been frozen out of the picture at Chelsea and is expected to move on this summer.

The Frenchman has less than 12 months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and spent time on loan at Crystal Palace last season, managing just five Premier League appearances, spanning 131 minutes.

 


Now 30 years old, Remy is looking to rekindle his career and may have the choice of either St. James' Park of the Liberty Stadium.

Playing for Newcastle would not be new for Remy.

He spent the 2013/14 campaign on loan at the Magpies and enjoyed a successful season with 14 goals scored in 27 appearances.
 