Newcastle United Have Serie A Competition For Striking Target

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is keen to sign Newcastle United target Steven Jovetic’s before next Thursday’s transfer deadline.



The former Manchester City man is expected to leave Inter in the coming days as he is surplus to requirements at the San Siro, but his future remains unresolved.











Sevilla are interested in taking him to Spain, but they are yet to meet Inter’s asking price or match Jovetic’s wage demands and therefore, a move to the Andalusian club continues to stall.



He has been attracting interest from England and has knocked back approaches from Brighton and Newcastle, though the Magpies are expected to try their luck again.





Jovetic could end up continuing in Italy as according to Italian daily Il Tempo, Lazio are interested in signing him and taking him to the Italian capital before the window slams shut next Thursday.

Lazio coach Inzaghi wants a defender and a striker, and Jovetic has been identified as the one they want to add to their forward line in the next few days.



The Serie A outfit are hoping to hold talks with Inter soon and look to reach an agreement over a fee, before discussing personal terms with the player in the coming days.

