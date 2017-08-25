Newcastle United Turn Down Chance To Sign International Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have turned down the chance to sign goalkeeper Rui Patricio from Sporting Lisbon, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Premier League new boys have been in the market to bring in another custodian and have been linked with several options, including Napoli's Pepe Reina.











Sporting Lisbon were prepared to let the Magpies take 29-year-old Patricio off their hands.



The Portuguese giants would have taken £8m in cash and Tim Krul heading the other way to fill the hole left by Patricio's departure – but Newcastle were not interested.



Patricio would have been an experienced addition to the squad at St. James' Park.