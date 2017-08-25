Nottingham Forest Star Relishing Leeds United Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest defender Danny Fox has expressed his eagerness about facing Leeds United this Saturday and wants his team to take all three points from the match.



The Reds are coming fresh out of a victory in the EFL Cup against Premier League side Newcastle United and will want to extend that spell when they host the Whites at the City Ground this weekend.











Their visitors on the other hand are a team that have themselves shown good form, remaining unbeaten in the league this far, winning two and drawing two of their opening four matches.



"We now have a big game Saturday against Leeds who are doing particularly well at the minute and we are looking forward to that and hopefully we can get another three points", the former Southampton man told his club's official website.





The 31-year-old also took time to give his views on the match against Newcastle, insisting that it was a good win for Forest, showing the squad's strength in depth, coming out with a hard fought win in spite of as many as six changes to the squad.

"The boys dug in and the gaffer made a few changes which shows we have great strength in depth.



"I think we deserved it and we showed a lot of character to come back after going 1-0 down after only a few minutes and then for them to score right before half time.



"We dug in and got the job done and now we are in the next round."

