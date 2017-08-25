Pep Guardiola Won’t Be Drawn On Manchester City Transfer Targets

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on his transfer targets and has said that the future of all the players being linked will depend on their respective clubs.



The Citizens, who have been heavily active in the transfer market thus far, have been linked with a number of other players during the closing stages of the transfer period.











Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe and West Brom defender Jonny Evans have all been linked, though none of the moves have come to fruition yet.



The Spanish manager on his part insists that the players depend on their respective clubs for whether they stay or go.





"Sanchez is an Arsenal player, like Mbappe is Monaco and Jonny Evans is West Brom. You have to ask Alexis", the manager said at a press conference.

On the trip to Bournemouth, Guardiola added that new signing Benjamin Mendy will travel, though Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan won't.



While the former will be suspended for the match the latter will be playing with the Under-23 team to regain match fitness.



"Benjamin Mendy is travelling with us.



"I don’t know if he will play.



"Kyle Walker cannot play.



"Ilkay Gundogan will play with the second team."

