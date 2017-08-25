Serie A Outfit Considering Swoop For Chelsea Outcast

Follow @insidefutbol





Out-of-favour Chelsea striker Loic Remy has emerged as a target for Serie A outfit Cagliari in the last week of the transfer window.



The 30-year-old striker's career at Chelsea has never taken off since his arrival from Queens Park Rangers in 2013 and he is not in Antonio Conte’s plans going forward.











He has entered the last year of his contract at Chelsea and is desperate to leave, but his future remains unresolved despite being linked with a move to Southampton.



And it seems he could have suitors in Italy as according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Remy has popped up as a target for Serie A outfit Cagliari in the final week of the window.





Cagliari are trying to close out a deal for Napoli’s Leonardo Pavoletti, but the agreement has not been sorted out yet and the club are also looking at other options.

Remy has emerged as an alternative option and Cagliari are exploring the idea of taking him from Chelsea in the final days of the summer transfer window.



The Frenchman had an unsuccessful stint on loan at Crystal Palace last season and is desperate to rekindle his career somewhere outside Chelsea in the current campaign.

