06 October 2016

25/08/2017 - 11:26 BST

Stoke City Boss Mark Hughes Confirms Club In For Crystal Palace and West Brom Target Kevin Wimmer

 




Mark Hughes has confirmed Stoke City’s interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer, who is also a target for West Brom and Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old centre-back has struggled to become a regular at Spurs since arriving from Koln in 2015 and with Tottenham spending big on Davinson Sanchez, the Austria international is expected to leave.




There is serious Premier League interest in the defender with Crystal Palace and West Brom competing for his signature and the chase for him is only becoming more competitive towards the end of the window.

Hughes confirmed his interest in the Tottenham defender and admits that Stoke have probed the possibility of signing Wimmer in the final days of the transfer window.
 


However, he is aware of the stiff competition he is facing for the defender’s signature and is waiting to see how things develop over the coming days.  

The Stoke manager said in a press conference, when asked about Wimmer: “We have an interest but that’s along with a number of other clubs apparently. He’s a good player.

“We’ll have to see how it pans out to see if it’s viable. We’ve made an inquiry.

“As we stand he’s a Tottenham player and we’ll see what they think needs to happen in terms of his future.”

Stoke have signed Kurt Zouma on loan from Chelsea and Bruno Martins Indi from Porto, but Hughes wants to bring in at least one more centre-back before next Thursday’s transfer deadline.
 