There Are Offers – Lazio Deal-Maker Speaks On Tottenham and Juventus Target Keita Balde

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is confident that a good solution for Keita Balde's future will be found, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and Inter, admitting there are offers on the table.



Keita scored 16 goals for Lazio in Serie A last season, but has been reluctant to sign a new contract with the club, meaning he is now into his final 12 months.











Lazio have knocked back an offer from Juventus for the Senegalese, while Inter are back in the race and Tottenham have reportedly been preparing a bid which would hit Lazio's €30m asking price.



And heading into the dying days of the summer transfer window, Tare is calm about Keita's situation and thinks a solution which will work for everyone is coming, also holding the door open on a new contract.



He told Sky Italia when asked about Keita: "At this moment, we are patient and we are working.