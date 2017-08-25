There Are Offers – Lazio Deal-Maker Speaks On Tottenham and Juventus Target Keita Balde

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is confident that a good solution for Keita Balde's future will be found, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and Inter, admitting there are offers on the table.
Keita scored 16 goals for Lazio in Serie A last season, but has been reluctant to sign a new contract with the club, meaning he is now into his final 12 months.
Lazio have knocked back an offer from Juventus for the Senegalese, while Inter are back in the race and Tottenham have reportedly been preparing a bid which would hit Lazio's €30m asking price.
And heading into the dying days of the summer transfer window, Tare is calm about Keita's situation and thinks a solution which will work for everyone is coming, also holding the door open on a new contract.
He told Sky Italia when asked about Keita: "At this moment, we are patient and we are working.
"Keita will find a solution which will delight all parties.
"There is nothing to hide about this – Keita is now a Lazio player in whom there is interest from different European and non-European teams.
"At this time, however, there is a confrontation, especially with his agent.
"But we remain confident, the decision that will be taken will be for the good of all.
"Of course, however, no one will emerge from this story the winner.
"I hope to find an important solution. Keita arrived in Italy when he was 15 years old and has given us a lot, and we have to take this into account, [but] he has to be grateful.
"Then he has grown a lot and has important expectations, but a solution must be found for the good of all.
"If the player wants to renew then he knows exactly what the club wants, but there are offers which satisfy Lazio and we are ready to consider them", Tare added.
Keita has missed training with Lazio in a bid to force through a move away from the Roman club and it increasingly appears he is living his last days as a Lazio player.
But it remains to be seen whether the forward will be plying his trade in Serie A for Lazio's rivals this season, or instead opts to leave Italy, with Tottenham a potential destination.