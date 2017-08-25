Thomas Christiansen Tackles Talk of New Leeds United Bid For Rudy Gestede

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has pushed discussion over his side's bid to buy Rudy Gestede from Middlesbrough upstairs to director of football Victor Orta.



The Whites are claimed to want the Boro striker as they look to replace Chris Wood following his £15m move to Premier League side Burnley.











Leeds have already reportedly had one bid for Gestede turned down by Garry Monk's men, but have been linked with returning to the table with a fresh offer.



Christiansen was asked at a press conference, ahead of his side's weekend meeting with Nottingham Forest, about a new move to sign Gestede.



But he pushed the question upstairs, replying: "You have to ask Victor."