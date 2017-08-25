Tottenham Hotspur Agree Fee For Teenage Defender, Contract Details Being Finalised

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a fee with Estudiantes for in-demand teenage defender Juan Foyth, who wants to move to the north London club.



Inter have been keen on the young Argentine centre-back, while Paris Saint-Germain managed to agree a fee with Estudiantes and talked terms with Foyth's representatives.











But no move to the Parc des Princes has materialised, with the Argentine preferring a move to Tottenham to play under countryman Mauricio Pochettino.



Now the move has taken a decisive step forward as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Tottenham have agreed a fee with Estudiantes for the 19-year-old defender.



Tottenham will pay the Argentine club a fee of €10.5m for Foyth, with a further €1m in add-ons also included in the agreement.