XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/08/2017 - 16:35 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Agree Fee For Teenage Defender, Contract Details Being Finalised

 




Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a fee with Estudiantes for in-demand teenage defender Juan Foyth, who wants to move to the north London club. 

Inter have been keen on the young Argentine centre-back, while Paris Saint-Germain managed to agree a fee with Estudiantes and talked terms with Foyth's representatives.




But no move to the Parc des Princes has materialised, with the Argentine preferring a move to Tottenham to play under countryman Mauricio Pochettino.

Now the move has taken a decisive step forward as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Tottenham have agreed a fee with Estudiantes for the 19-year-old defender.

 


Tottenham will pay the Argentine club a fee of €10.5m for Foyth, with a further €1m in add-ons also included in the agreement.

The Premier League club have now moved on to discussing personal terms with Foyth and are putting the finishing touches to a five-year contract for the centre-back.

He will become the second defender to join Tottenham this summer following Davinson Sanchez's arrival from Ajax.
 