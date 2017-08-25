Trips To Belarus And Serbia For Arsenal – Europa League Group Stage Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are facing tough away trips to Eastern Europe this season after the Europa League group stage draw took place in Monaco.



With no Champions League football for Arsenal for the first time in close to two decades, the Gunners are facing the reality of playing Europa League football on Thursday nights.











And they have been handed grueling trips to Eastern Europe in the thick of the season, when they will travel to Belarus and Serbia for their European adventure in the current campaign.



Arsene Wenger’s side have been placed in Group H alongside Bundesliga outfit 1.FC Koln, who finished fifth in the league last season ahead of clubs such as Schalke and Borussia Monchengladbach.





Last season’s Belarusian Premier League champions BATE Borisov have been placed in Group H, with former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade completing the group.

The other English team, Everton, have been placed in Group E alongside last season’s Europa League semi-finalists Lyon and Atalanta, who finished fourth in Serie A in the last Italian campaign. Crypriot outfit Apollon Limassol are the fourth club in Group E.



The last two seasons have seen Premier League sides go all the way to the final of the Europa League, with Manchester United winning the competition in May earlier this year.



Europa League Group Stage Draw



Group A: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Astana, Slavia Prague

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys, Partizan Belgrade, Skenderbeu

Group C: Braga, Ludogorets, Hoffenheim, Istanbul Basaksehir

Group D: Milan, Austria Vienna, Rijeka, AEK Athens

Group E: Lyon, Everton, Atalanta, Apollon

Group F: Copenhagen, Lokomotiv Moscow, Sheriff Tiraspol, Zlin

Group G: Viktoria Plzen, FCSB, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Lugano

Group H: Arsenal, BATE Borisov, Cologne, Red Star Belgrade

Group I: Salzburg, Marseille, Vitoria SC, Konyaspor

Group J: Athletic Bilbao, Hertha Berlin, Zorya Luhansk, Ostersund

Group K: Lazio, Nice, Zulte Waregem, Vitesse

Group L: Zenit St Petersburg, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg, Vardar Skopje

