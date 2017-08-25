XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/08/2017 - 20:02 BST

What Happened – Liam Bridcutt Baffled But Now Vows To Prove Leeds United Wrong

 




Liam Bridcutt admits to having been left baffled by being out of the first team picture at Leeds United and then subsequently sold to Nottingham Forest. 

The defensive midfielder was considered a key man at Leeds last season under Garry Monk and was the captain at Elland Road.




He provided a steadying influence and touch of experience in the heart of midfield, helping youngsters Kalvin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira settle into life as regular Championship performers.

But under new head coach Thomas Christiansen, Bridcutt tumbled down the pecking order and did not make a single Championship appearance for the Whites this season before completing a recent switch to the City Ground.

 


And Bridcutt, whose new side Forest face Leeds this weekend, admits he cannot get his head around what went on and is now on a mission to prove those who doubted him at Elland Road wrong.

"I did not force my way out, I did not leave on bad terms. It was the opposite situation", Bridcutt told the Nottingham Post.

"The club obviously didn’t believe it was a good period for me to be there – but Forest have given me an opportunity.

"I am thankful for that and I want to go and prove a lot of people wrong.

"It was a strange one for me. I could understand if I had a bad season or if the club had not done well.

"In those circumstances, you could understand if the club wanted to move you on.

"Like I said, I was club captain and I played almost every game. We were unlucky not to make the play-offs. So it was a difficult one to take", the former Sunderland midfielder continued.

"I am not sure what the thoughts behind it were… but it is football. You have to take it and move on."

Bridcutt will be looking for his new club to put his old club to the sword at the City Ground this weekend and the midfielder is in line for his debut in the process.
 