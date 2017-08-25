What Happened – Liam Bridcutt Baffled But Now Vows To Prove Leeds United Wrong

Follow @insidefutbol





Liam Bridcutt admits to having been left baffled by being out of the first team picture at Leeds United and then subsequently sold to Nottingham Forest.



The defensive midfielder was considered a key man at Leeds last season under Garry Monk and was the captain at Elland Road.











He provided a steadying influence and touch of experience in the heart of midfield, helping youngsters Kalvin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira settle into life as regular Championship performers.



But under new head coach Thomas Christiansen, Bridcutt tumbled down the pecking order and did not make a single Championship appearance for the Whites this season before completing a recent switch to the City Ground.



And Bridcutt, whose new side Forest face Leeds this weekend, admits he cannot get his head around what went on and is now on a mission to prove those who doubted him at Elland Road wrong.