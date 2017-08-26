Anthony Martial Starts – Manchester United Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Jose Mourinho has named his Manchester United squad that will take on Leicester City in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford later today.



Just before the international break, Mourinho has opted against making wholesale changes changes to the team that won their first two Premier League games. Romelu Lukaku continues to lead the line, with Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial, who replaces Marcus Rashford in the starting eleven, for support.











Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic will look to build on their good start to the season as a midfielder partnership and the defence remains the same with Eric Bailly and Phil Jones at the heart of Manchester United’s rearguard. Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Marouane Fellaini are some of the options Mourinho has on his bench.



Mourinho will look to get three more points at home and go into the international break with a hundred per cent start to his side's league season at the top of the table.



Manchester United Team vs Leicester City



De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Matic, Pogba, Martial, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Smalling, Darmian, Herrera, Fellaini, Rashford, Lingard

