Arsenal Have Key Demand In Any Deal For Inter To Sign Defender

Arsenal are demanding an obligatory purchase option in any agreement with Inter Milan to loan out defender Shkodran Mustafi.



The defender was expected to continue at Arsenal this season, but his future at the club has come into focus because of interest from Serie A giants Inter.











Arsene Wenger has not explicitly ruled out the possibility of shipping out Mustafi and Inter have been in talks with the Gunners in order to agree a deal to sign the defender on loan.



The Germany international is also pushing to leave Arsenal amidst interest from Inter, but the two clubs are still disagreeing on a fundamental aspect of the deal for the moment.





Inter want to sign Mustafi on a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent, but according to Sky Italia, Arsenal are insisting on an obligatory purchase option.

Arsenal are not against letting the defender, who arrived from Valencia last summer, leave but want guarantees over receiving a fee from the Nerazzurri before agreeing to loan him out.



Inter have agreed the terms of a contract with the Germany international and are now looking to convince Arsenal to accept their offer for Mustafi.

