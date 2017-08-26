Arsenal In Talks With Championship Club Over Move For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Bolton Wanderers are in talks with Arsenal for the signature on 19-year-old midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide on a loan deal.



The young Frenchman, who joined the Gunners academy from Lens in 2015, featured heavily during Arsenal’s pre-season preparations this summer and is highly rated at the club.











Arsenal are keen to send him out on loan before next Thursday’s transfer deadline to provide him experience of senior first team football and he has reportedly been offered to Ligue 1 club Nantes this summer.



However, the Frenchman could continue in England this season as according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Championship outfit Bolton are in negotiations with Arsenal for Reine-Adelaide.





Bolton are keen to take the midfielder on a season-long loan deal to the Macron Stadium, where he would be expected to play his first season of senior football after impressing for Arsenal Under-23s.

The Gunners are keen to see Reine-Adelaide play regular football in the competitive environment of the Championship and are in favour of sending him to Bolton.



A French Under-19 international, the midfielder has his suitors in France, but for the moment it seems he is set to experience senior football with Phil Parkinson’s Bolton side.

