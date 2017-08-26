Fresh Serie A Interest For Newcastle United Striker Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma could turn their attention towards Newcastle United target Stevan Jovetic as a last gasp option if they fail to land their targets in the coming days.



The Giallorossi are keen to add to their forward line before next Thursday’s transfer deadline and are working on a deal to sign Sampdoria’s Czech striker Patrik Schick.











However, they are yet to reach an agreement with Sampdoria for Schick and the club are putting in place contingency plans should they fail to sign the hitman over the next few days.



And according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, wantaway Inter striker Jovetic has emerged as an alternative option for Roma should they fail to land their top target.





Inter are looking to ship out Jovetic before the window slams shut on Thursday and the striker has attracted heavy interest from Newcastle, who are desperate to take him to England.

Lazio have also been linked with having an interest in the Montenegrin and Roma could also join the chase should their pursuit of Schick hits a roadblock in the coming days.



Sevilla are also keen to sign the striker, but Inter are reportedly more willing to sell Jovetic to Newcastle because the Magpies are willing to pay a larger fee.

