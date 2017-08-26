Hope I’m Answer Up Front – Kemar Roofe Delights As Leeds Beat Nottingham Forest

Follow @insidefutbol





Kemar Roofe is hoping he gets the vote to continue in attack for Leeds United after scoring in the Whites' impressive 2-0 win away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.



Leeds have just sold Chris Wood, who scored 30 goals last term, to Premier League side Burnley and have been in the hunt for another hitman.











Whites boss Thomas Christiansen fielded Roofe up top against Forest at the City Ground and the forward came up trumps when he headed the visitors ahead in the 24th minute.



Leeds were comfortable, but truly killed off Forest in the 87th minute after a cracking strike from Ezgjan Alioski.



Roofe was delighted with the win and admits he is hoping to get the vote to continue up top.