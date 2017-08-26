Hope I’m Answer Up Front – Kemar Roofe Delights As Leeds Beat Nottingham Forest

Kemar Roofe is hoping he gets the vote to continue in attack for Leeds United after scoring in the Whites' impressive 2-0 win away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Leeds have just sold Chris Wood, who scored 30 goals last term, to Premier League side Burnley and have been in the hunt for another hitman.
Whites boss Thomas Christiansen fielded Roofe up top against Forest at the City Ground and the forward came up trumps when he headed the visitors ahead in the 24th minute.
Leeds were comfortable, but truly killed off Forest in the 87th minute after a cracking strike from Ezgjan Alioski.
Roofe was delighted with the win and admits he is hoping to get the vote to continue up top.
"I hope I'm the answer up front", he said on Sky Sports.
"I'm just enjoying myself.
"First and foremost we have to get the win and if I score, it's a bonus.
"I'm used to it and I relished the moment."
And Leeds defender Liam Cooper was also quick to hail the win, which sends the Whites into the international break in good heart.
"It's always nice to start the international break with three points. We knew we'd get chances in the second half. I enjoyed it, what a great win", Cooper said.
"It's team effort and it starts up front. The boys worked their socks off and it makes it easier to defend."
Leeds now sit in third spot in the Championship table after picking up eleven points from their opening five league fixtures.