I Like To See That – Leeds United Legend On Aspect of Jay-Roy Grot’s Game

Former Leeds United striker Bobby Davison has admitted to being impressed with one aspect of new Whites signing Jay-Roy Grot.
The Yorkshire giants only sealed the signing of Dutchman Grot from NEC Nijmegen on Friday, but he was included on the bench for Saturday's trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.
Grot was introduced into the action in the 70th minute with the score 1-0 and helped the Whites win 2-0 to take all three Championship points.
During the course of the action, Stuart Dallas had an effort and Davison was quick to notice something he liked about Grot's game.
Davison said on LUTV: "What I liked about that, not Dallas' shot, but the fact that Grot followed it in.
"So if it had come back then he would have been there.
"I like to see that", the former Leeds striker added.
Davison also insisted that Leeds were quickly on top in the game and he knew after just five minutes at the City Ground that they would be the dominant force.
"In the first five minutes you could see Leeds were the better team and that never changed for me for the rest of the match", he said.
Grot scored goals for NEC in the Dutch top flight last season, but was unable to help the Nijmegen club avoid relegation to the second tier.
Leeds have paid an initial £750,000 for the 19-year-old, but the eventual fee could hit £1.5m.