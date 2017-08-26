I Like To See That – Leeds United Legend On Aspect of Jay-Roy Grot’s Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Bobby Davison has admitted to being impressed with one aspect of new Whites signing Jay-Roy Grot.



The Yorkshire giants only sealed the signing of Dutchman Grot from NEC Nijmegen on Friday, but he was included on the bench for Saturday's trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.











Grot was introduced into the action in the 70th minute with the score 1-0 and helped the Whites win 2-0 to take all three Championship points.



During the course of the action, Stuart Dallas had an effort and Davison was quick to notice something he liked about Grot's game.



Davison said on LUTV: "What I liked about that, not Dallas' shot, but the fact that Grot followed it in.