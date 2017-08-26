XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/08/2017 - 12:35 BST

Inter Hold Positive Talks With Lazio Over Tottenham Hotspur Target Keita Balde

 




Inter Milan have held a positive round of talks with Lazio for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur target Keita Balde.

The forward has been trying to force his way out of Lazio this summer and has suitors in England and Italy, with clubs such as Juventus and Tottenham interested in signing him.




Juventus have been unwilling to match Lazio’s asking price, but Tottenham are reportedly preparing a bid. However, for the moment Inter are doing all the leg work to sign him.

The Nerazzurri re-entered the chase for Keita earlier this week and according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Inter technical Walter Sabatini met Lazio sporting director Igli Tare on Friday for talks.
 


And it has been claimed that the negotiations between the two clubs for Keita have been positive and Inter are hoping to hold further talks with Lazio over the coming days.  

Lazio have already said that they will sell Keita if they receive good offers and it seems Inter have currently stolen a march on the other clubs in their bid to sign him before next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The forward has missed training with the club in order force his way out of the Stadio Olimpico and it seems his days as a Lazio player are numbered.
 