It’s Quality Football – Jose Mourinho Purrs As Manchester United Beat Leicester

Jose Mourinho says he is delighted with the quality of football his Manchester United side have been playing, after the Red Devils polished off Leicester City 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.



The Portuguese watched his side boss the Premier League game and pile pressure on to the visitors, with Romelu Lukaku missing a second half penalty kick.











The breakthrough finally came with 20 minutes left when Marcus Rashford got on the end of a corner from Henrikh Mkhitaryan to put Manchester United one up.



And the hosts then added a second to kill off any thoughts Leicester had of an unlikely comeback.



It came in the 82nd minute when a Jesse Lingard shot was deflected past Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel by Marouane Fellaini.