It’s Quality Football – Jose Mourinho Purrs As Manchester United Beat Leicester

Jose Mourinho says he is delighted with the quality of football his Manchester United side have been playing, after the Red Devils polished off Leicester City 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The Portuguese watched his side boss the Premier League game and pile pressure on to the visitors, with Romelu Lukaku missing a second half penalty kick.
The breakthrough finally came with 20 minutes left when Marcus Rashford got on the end of a corner from Henrikh Mkhitaryan to put Manchester United one up.
And the hosts then added a second to kill off any thoughts Leicester had of an unlikely comeback.
It came in the 82nd minute when a Jesse Lingard shot was deflected past Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel by Marouane Fellaini.
Mourinho's men now sit top of the Premier League after winning their opening three games and for good measure Manchester United have not conceded a goal.
The Portuguese is happy, taking particular pleasure in the quality of play his side are producing.
"We can look into perspective, last season we won against Leicester at home so that doesn't make a difference, but we had too many draws at home last season", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"The difference is the quality of our football, we're playing better today and if we hadn't won this match I wouldn't have anyone to blame.
"The team is playing very well and I'm very confident. We are comfortable on the ball and dangerous on the counter attack.
"But nine points after three matches is nothing different for us because we did that last season", he added, playing down boasting a 100 per cent record.