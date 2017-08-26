Jozo Simunovic On Bench – Celtic Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their playing eleven and substitutes to play host to St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Celtic Park this afternoon.



The Bhoys continue to be without defensive pair Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko, while midfielder Eboue Kouassi and striker Moussa Dembele are also sidelined through injury.











Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers selects Craig Gordon in goal, while Mikael Lustig partnering Nir Bitton in the centre of defence. Scott Brown will look to boss midfield, along with Olivier Ntcham, while James Forrest, Tom Rogic and Scott Sinclair support striker Leigh Griffiths.



If the former Liverpool boss needs to change things then he can call for Jozo Simunovic off the bench, with Jonny Hayes another option.



Celtic Team vs St Johnstone



Gordon, Ralston, Lustig, Bitton, Tierney, Ntchamn, Brown, Forrest, Rogic, Sinclair, Griffiths



Substitutes: De Vries, Simunovic, Armstrong, Hayes, Benyu, Ajer, McGregor

