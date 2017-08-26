XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/08/2017 - 12:19 BST

Juventus Set For Fresh Talks To Sign Liverpool Defensive Target

 




Juventus are set to hold a fresh round of talks with Schalke on Saturday to discuss a deal to take Liverpool target Benedikt Howedes to Turin this summer.

Howedes claimed earlier this week that he is not plotting to leave Schalke before next week’s transfer deadline despite speculation over his future at the club and amidst interest from Inter and Liverpool.




However, things have taken a twist over the last two days after it emerged that Juventus are interested in taking him to Italy and are working on a deal to sign him.

Schalke's sporting director confirmed on Friday that Juventus have indeed been in contact with him for Howedes and the defender is keen to join the Italian champions.
 


The Bianconeri are set to take the next step in their pursuit of the 29-year-old defender on Saturday and according to Sky Italia, hold a fresh round of talks with Schalke over a deal.  

With Leonardo Bonucci joining AC Milan earlier in the summer, Juventus have been in the market for an experienced defender and the German World Cup winner has been identified as a primary target.

The two clubs are expected to discuss the details of a deal that is expected to take Howedes to Italy over the coming days.
 