Juventus Set For Fresh Talks To Sign Liverpool Defensive Target

Juventus are set to hold a fresh round of talks with Schalke on Saturday to discuss a deal to take Liverpool target Benedikt Howedes to Turin this summer.



Howedes claimed earlier this week that he is not plotting to leave Schalke before next week’s transfer deadline despite speculation over his future at the club and amidst interest from Inter and Liverpool.











However, things have taken a twist over the last two days after it emerged that Juventus are interested in taking him to Italy and are working on a deal to sign him.



Schalke's sporting director confirmed on Friday that Juventus have indeed been in contact with him for Howedes and the defender is keen to join the Italian champions.





The Bianconeri are set to take the next step in their pursuit of the 29-year-old defender on Saturday and according to Sky Italia, hold a fresh round of talks with Schalke over a deal.

With Leonardo Bonucci joining AC Milan earlier in the summer, Juventus have been in the market for an experienced defender and the German World Cup winner has been identified as a primary target.



The two clubs are expected to discuss the details of a deal that is expected to take Howedes to Italy over the coming days.

