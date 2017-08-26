XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/08/2017 - 16:31 BST

Kemar Roofe Plays, Jay-Roy Grot On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Mark Warburton's Nottingham Forest side at the City Ground this evening.

The Whites won their last league match, also on the road, seeing off Sunderland and will now want to record impressive back to back wins heading into the international break.




Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen names Felix Wiedwald between the sticks, while at the back he picks Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson as the defensive pair. Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O'Kane will look to control midfield, as Samu Saiz, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski operate behind Kemar Roofe.

If the Leeds boss needs to make a change then he can turn to new signing Jay-RoyGrot off the bench. Gaetano Berardi and Matthew Pennington remain out through injury.

 


Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest

Wiedwald, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Anita, Phillips, O'Kane, Saiz, Hernandez, Alioski, Roofe

Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Borthwick-Jackson, Shaughnessy, Klich, Vieira, Dallas, Grot
 