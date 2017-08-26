XRegister
26/08/2017 - 20:21 BST

Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen Still Coy On Rob Green

 




Thomas Christiansen has kicked the question of Rob Green's future at Leeds United into next week. 

Green has been tipped for a move to Premier League outfit Huddersfield Town and before Leeds' visit to Nottingham Forest today Christiansen said he would have something to say after the match.




The goalkeeper was not in the matchday squad for the 2-0 win at the City Ground and Christiansen was asked about his situation after the game.

But he was keeping his cards close to his chest and said in his post match press conference: "He is still a player for Leeds United.

 


"We will talk about Rob next week", he added.

Green was Leeds' number 1 goalkeeper last season as the Whites came close to finishing in the playoffs.

But the signing of Felix Wiedwald earlier this summer saw Green relegated to bench warming duties.

The shot-stopper is in the twilight of his career, but it is unclear whether he would feature on a regular basis with a move to Huddersfield.
 