Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen Still Coy On Rob Green

Thomas Christiansen has kicked the question of Rob Green's future at Leeds United into next week.



Green has been tipped for a move to Premier League outfit Huddersfield Town and before Leeds' visit to Nottingham Forest today Christiansen said he would have something to say after the match.











The goalkeeper was not in the matchday squad for the 2-0 win at the City Ground and Christiansen was asked about his situation after the game.



But he was keeping his cards close to his chest and said in his post match press conference: "He is still a player for Leeds United.



"We will talk about Rob next week", he added.