06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/08/2017 - 11:55 BST

Leicester City Star’s Serie A Move Called Off

 




Talks between Leicester City and Atalanta have broken down over midfielder Nampalys Mendy’s move to Italy this summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been expected to leave Leicester after enduring a difficult first season in England, where he struggled with form and injuries.




The former Nice midfielder attracted interest from France with Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux believed to be keen to sign him and even Nice have enquired about the possibility of taking him back to the club.

However, it seemed for a while that he is destined for a move to Italy with Atalanta holding talks with Leicester over signing the midfielder on a loan deal.
 


His agent even claimed earlier this week that Mendy was closing in on a move to the Serie A outfit ,but it seems the deal has been called off and the midfielder is not expected to join Atalanta anymore.  

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, talks between Leicester and Atalanta have broken down over the loan fee and whether the Foxes will have a call back option in the agreement.

It has been claimed that Atalanta are unlikely to return to the negotiating table for Mendy before the end of the window and are expected to pursue other options.

The midfielder is desperate to leave Leicester before next Thursday’s transfer deadline and could now consider offers to move back to France.
 