XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/08/2017 - 14:02 BST

Manuel Lanzini On Bench – West Ham Team vs Newcastle Confirmed

 




Fixture: Newcastle United vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Newcastle United in a Premier League fixture at St. James' Park this afternoon.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has already come under pressure due to his side's opening two losses and Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has been mooted as a potential replacement for the Croatian.




In a bid to get the job done against the Magpies, Bilic picks Joe Hart between the sticks, while at the back he goes with James Collins and Angelo Ogbonna as the central defensive pairing. Mark Noble adds experience to a midfield which also contains Declan Rice, while Andre Ayew supports Javier Hernandez up top.

If Bilic needs to make changes from the bench then he can call for Manuel Lanzini, with Diafra Sakho another option.

 


West Ham United Team vs Newcastle United

Hart, Zabaleta, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Antonio, Fernandes, Ayew, Hernandez

Substitutes: Adrian, Fonte, Kouyate, Lanzini, Obiang, Sakho, Masuaku
 