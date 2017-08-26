Manuel Lanzini On Bench – West Ham Team vs Newcastle Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Newcastle United in a Premier League fixture at St. James' Park this afternoon.



Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has already come under pressure due to his side's opening two losses and Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has been mooted as a potential replacement for the Croatian.











In a bid to get the job done against the Magpies, Bilic picks Joe Hart between the sticks, while at the back he goes with James Collins and Angelo Ogbonna as the central defensive pairing. Mark Noble adds experience to a midfield which also contains Declan Rice, while Andre Ayew supports Javier Hernandez up top.



If Bilic needs to make changes from the bench then he can call for Manuel Lanzini, with Diafra Sakho another option.



West Ham United Team vs Newcastle United



Hart, Zabaleta, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Antonio, Fernandes, Ayew, Hernandez



Substitutes: Adrian, Fonte, Kouyate, Lanzini, Obiang, Sakho, Masuaku

