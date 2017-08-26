Newcastle United Receive Boost In Loic Remy Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have one fewer side to battle for Chelsea outcast Loic Remy after Serie A outfit Cagliari failed in their attempt to sign the Frenchman.



The striker is looking for a way out of the Chelsea this summer after enduring a difficult loan spell at Crystal Palace last season, but his future remains unresolved with just five days left in the window.











Cagliari showed an interest in signing the striker and held talks with Chelsea for the signature of Remy, but according to Sky Italia, the negotiations yielded very little for the Italian outfit.



The Serie A side tried to agree a deal with Chelsea to sign Remy, but the talks have broken down and the club are now considering other options as the Frenchman is no longer on their radar.





Remy is keen to leave Chelsea before Thursday’s deadline day as he is aware that he has no future at the club and he could still be playing Premier League football this season.

Newcastle are interested in signing the striker and have been in talks with Chelsea for his signature going into the final days of the transfer window.



However, Swansea City are also keen on the Frenchman.



Both clubs are in the market for a striker and it seems Remy, who has already played for Newcastle, has been identified as a target by Rafael Benitez and Paul Clement.



He is in the final year of his contract at Chelsea.

