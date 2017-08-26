Newcastle Were Better At Everything – Slaven Bilic Bemoans West Ham Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Slaven Bilic admits that he expected a lot more from his West Ham players in their 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United.



With both teams looking to get over a poor start to the season, the game had a cagey look to it in the first half, but Newcastle looked the more enterprising team and were rewarded for their efforts when they opened the scoring through new signing Joselu ten minutes before the break. The goal came from a mistake made by young Hammers star Declan Rice, who lost the ball in midfield to allow the home side to pour men forward.











The second half also started with Newcastle in the charge and it was Joe Hart who stopped the home side from doubling their lead two minutes after the break when he tipped over an effort from Ayoze Perez.



Rob Elliott in the other goal kept Newcastle in the lead when he made a great save from to keep out Aaron Cresswell’s drive and Javier Hernandez on the follow up couldn’t make it count as Ciaran Clark cleared the off the line.





But the Magpies took a big step towards the three points when Matt Ritchie delivered a pin point cross for Clark to nod in and double the lead for Newcastle in the 72nd minute.

And the day only got worse for the east London side after Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the third for Newcastle after a brilliant pass from Perez in the 86th minute.



Bilic admits that his team committed mistakes which led to them conceding the goals and has no qualms in accepting that Newcastle were the much better side on the day.



The Hammers manager told the BBC’s Match of the Day: “We made a mistake that led to their first goal and it gave them a boost.



“We came back in the second half and were better in the first 10 minutes, but it’s a game of mistakes.



"We didn’t play good, we have to admit it, they were the better side. The goals helped them. They deserved those goals because they pressured high up the pitch.



“We have to admit they were better in everything, especially in determination and wanting to win second balls and making a transition when doing that. We didn’t deserve anything.



“We had a midweek game but that had nothing to do with today’s performance.”



The West Ham boss is hoping to bring in a few more player,s but feels his side should have done a lot more against the Magpies.



“We are trying to be active [in the transfer market] still but I was happy with the team, it was just the performance that was not good.



"We can talk about the away games but I expected a lot, lot more.”

