Nottingham Forest Had Tough Week, Leeds Fresh Due To EFL Cup Rotation – Former Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Steve Hodge feels that a tough week took it out of Nottingham Forest, which was evident in their 2-0 defeat at the City Ground against Leeds United on Saturday evening.



Leeds pulled ahead midway through the first half through Kemar Roofe and were comfortable for much of the match, putting the icing on the cake with a superb strike from Ezgjan Alioski with three minutes left.











Hodge feels that Forest looked flat throughout, while Leeds reaped the benefits of being able to make big changes to their side in midweek EFL Cup action against Newport County, something which left them fresh; Forest played Middlesbrough last weekend and Newcastle United in midweek.



The former midfielder, who played for both Forest and Leeds, said on BBC Radio Nottingham: "Forest had a tough week.



"Middlesbrough [last weekend] took it out of them, Newcastle [in midweek] too. It was a flat performance", he explained.