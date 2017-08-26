Nottingham Forest Had Tough Week, Leeds Fresh Due To EFL Cup Rotation – Former Reds Star

Steve Hodge feels that a tough week took it out of Nottingham Forest, which was evident in their 2-0 defeat at the City Ground against Leeds United on Saturday evening.
Leeds pulled ahead midway through the first half through Kemar Roofe and were comfortable for much of the match, putting the icing on the cake with a superb strike from Ezgjan Alioski with three minutes left.
Hodge feels that Forest looked flat throughout, while Leeds reaped the benefits of being able to make big changes to their side in midweek EFL Cup action against Newport County, something which left them fresh; Forest played Middlesbrough last weekend and Newcastle United in midweek.
The former midfielder, who played for both Forest and Leeds, said on BBC Radio Nottingham: "Forest had a tough week.
"Middlesbrough [last weekend] took it out of them, Newcastle [in midweek] too. It was a flat performance", he explained.
"In midweek Leeds put their second team out against Newport and we saw the difference.
"Forest never got going at all."
And Hodge believes Mark Warburton's men were lucky to get away on the end of just a 2-0 defeat.
"They looked a tired outfit against a fresh team who knew what they were doing.
"Leeds were coasting towards the end of the game and could have added a third."
Nottingham Forest beat Middlesbrough at the City Ground last weekend before then beating Newcastle 3-2 in extra time to reach the next round of the EFL Cup.
But they now head into the international break on the back of a defeat.