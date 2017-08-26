Sergio Aguero On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Pep Guardiola has named his Manchester City squad that will take on Bournemouth at Dean Court in a Premier League clash later this afternoon.



Afte earning just a point against Everton at home, Guardiola has named an attacking line up against Bournemouth with Gabriel Jesus leading the line for Manchester City and David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling proving creative spark from behind the man up front.











Fernandinho is the lone defensive midfielder in the team and new signing Benjamin Mendy will be making his first start for the club. Danilo, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi complete the rest of the defence. Sergio Aguero has been named on the bench, alongside names such as Yaya Toure and Leroy Sane.



After dropping points at home against Everton on Monday night, Guardiola will hope to see his side get all three points from their trip to the south coast of England.



Manchester City Team vs Bournemouth



Ederson, Danilo, Kompany, Otamendi, Mendy, Fernadinho, Bernardo, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus



Substitutes: Bravo, Stones, Mangala, Sane, Aguero, Toure, Delph

